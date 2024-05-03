FIR registered against HD Revanna over abduction of woman

The complainant said that on April 23, his mother was taken away by a man named Sathish Babanna who claimed to have been sent by HD Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna. She returned home on April 26.

Then on April 29, Babanna took her away again citing an old legal issue as justification.

The man later discovered a video allegedly depicting sexual abuse of his mother by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna, prompting him to confront Babanna.

He then filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna on Thursday night.

The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, lists HD Revanna as accused number one and Babanna as accused number two under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).