Man files complaint against HD Revanna for abducting, sexually abusing mother

MYSURU: A fresh FIR has been filed against ex-Karnataka minister HD Revanna by a man who alleged that his mother was taken from her home against forcefully and subjected to sexual abuse.
The complaint, filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, alleges kidnapping and involves a web of individuals including Raju, a resident of Hebbalu village.
Raju claimed that his mother who worked as a maid in HD Revanna's house was forcefully taken citing an old legal issue and sexually harassed.
The narrative unfolds with Raju's mother who worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home six years back. Raju's mother is said to have returned later to her native to work as a daily wage labourer.
The story takes a sinister twist as Sathish Babanna, a resident of the area, claims that he was sent by Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna during the election.
Raju's complaint details how his mother was purportedly taken to Bhavani Revanna's house three days before the election day, only to be returned later on April 26.
The intrigue deepens when, on April 29, Babanna allegedly reappeared, claiming HD Revanna's directive to take Raju's mother away forcefully, citing an old legal issue as justification for her continued absence.
The tension peaked when Raju discovered a video allegedly depicting sexual abuse by incumbent MP and Hassan Lok Sabha candidate Prajwal Revanna against his mother, prompting him to confront Babanna, who allegedly misled him about the situation.
Faced with these revelations, Raju filed a kidnapping complaint against HD Revanna and Babanna on Thursday late night.
The FIR, registered by KR Nagar police, lists HD Revanna as accused-1 and Babanna as accused-2 under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).