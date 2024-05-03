Man files complaint against HD Revanna for abducting, sexually abusing mother

MYSURU: A fresh FIR has been filed against ex-Karnataka minister HD Revanna by a man who alleged that his mother was taken from her home against forcefully and subjected to sexual abuse.

The complaint, filed at the KR Nagar police station in Mysuru district, alleges kidnapping and involves a web of individuals including Raju, a resident of Hebbalu village.

Raju claimed that his mother who worked as a maid in HD Revanna's house was forcefully taken citing an old legal issue and sexually harassed.

The narrative unfolds with Raju's mother who worked as a housemaid at HD Revanna's home six years back. Raju's mother is said to have returned later to her native to work as a daily wage labourer.

The story takes a sinister twist as Sathish Babanna, a resident of the area, claims that he was sent by Revanna's wife Bhavani Revanna during the election.