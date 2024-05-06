Centre's drought aid to Karnataka far less than what was asked for; SC to hear case in July

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court said it will hear in July a plea filed by the Karnataka government seeking a direction to the Centre to release financial assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the state for drought management.

The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court that the Centre's decision to release drought relief and rehabilitation of Rs 3,454 crore was far less than what was asked for by the state.

The matter came up for hearing on Monday before a bench of justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

Senior lawyer, Kapil Sibal representing the Karnataka government, told the bench that the Centre had filed a reply and needed time to file an affidavit.

The Centre in its submissions claimed that the state government did not provide all necessary data and information.

Sibal denying the charges said, "There is some incorrect data. There are some factual errors in their reply. Give me some time to file an affidavit in response to that."

The bench posted the matter for hearing in July.