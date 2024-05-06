Prajwal was to arrive from Dubai? SIT draws a blank

Following the information, a team of SIT officials arrived at KIA and camped there from 1 pm on Sunday. The police officials were monitoring the status of the flight, in which the MP had purportedly booked a seat. But there was no sign of the MP alighting even after the said flight landed. After waiting for hours, the SIT officials left the airport in the night.

Though Bengaluru has direct flights from Dubai, the SIT had alerted immigration officials at other airports across the country to keep track of arrivals from the Gulf. “There was also suspicion that he could opt for another flight and land at some other airport at the last moment. That was the reason this step was taken,” an official explained.

Though most members of the SIT returned, some officials are still stationed at the airport to check on later arrivals from Dubai. Since the MP is still on the run, the SIT has continued their probe to find out where he is.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara confirmed that the SIT had sought the assistance of the Interpol, through which a Blue Corner Notice was issued against Prajwal Revanna on Sunday.