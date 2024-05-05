Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka Home Minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Hassan MP and accused in a sexual abuse and abduction case, Prajwal Revanna.

A blue corner notice is a part of Interpol's colour-coded notices which enable countries to “share alerts and requests for information [on wanted persons/crimes] worldwide”.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has earlier sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna.

The SIT officials have also informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the possibility of CBI issuing the ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Prajwal. The chief minister held a meeting with SIT officials on Saturday on the cases against Prajwal.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Parameshwara was also reported as saying that the state government has given full freedom to the SIT.

It may be recalled that Prajwal did not appear before the SIT although it issued lookout notices against him on Thursday and Friday.