Blue-corner notice issued against Prajwal Revanna: Karnataka Home Minister
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that a blue-corner notice has been issued to locate Hassan MP and accused in a sexual abuse and abduction case, Prajwal Revanna.
A blue corner notice is a part of Interpol's colour-coded notices which enable countries to “share alerts and requests for information [on wanted persons/crimes] worldwide”.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case has earlier sent a request to the CBI, the nodal body for Interpol matters in India, seeking a Blue Corner Notice against Prajwal Revanna.
The SIT officials have also informed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the possibility of CBI issuing the ‘Blue Corner Notice’ against Prajwal. The chief minister held a meeting with SIT officials on Saturday on the cases against Prajwal.
Meanwhile, Home Minister Parameshwara was also reported as saying that the state government has given full freedom to the SIT.
It may be recalled that Prajwal did not appear before the SIT although it issued lookout notices against him on Thursday and Friday.
Prajwal is said to have gone to Germany on April 27. Prajwal, who has a diplomatic passport, does not need any visa to go abroad. After the first notice was issued, the MP, through his advocate, had sought a week’s time to appear before the SIT. However, his petition was turned down.
It is said that Prajwal has booked a return ticket to Bengaluru from Munich on May 15 and will land in Bengaluru in the wee hours of May 16.
The state government constituted the SIT after explicit video clips involving Prajwal Revanna had started making the rounds in Hassan and charges of rape were levelled against him by a large number of women.
Prajwal's father and former minister H D Revanna was on Friday arrested by the SIT in connection with the case. The SIT picked up Revanna from his father and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s house in Bengaluru.