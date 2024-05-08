'World's biggest sexual abuse case': Congress on charges against Prajwal Revanna

BENGALURU: JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna is facing allegations in the "world's biggest sexual abuse case", the ruling Congress in Karnataka alleged on Wednesday and claimed that attempts are on to cover up the scandal by diverting attention towards the release of explicit videos and those behind it.

The claims were made by four ministers of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's cabinet at the Congress party office here to defend the government and its leadership following allegations from JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy and BJP leader G Devaraje Gowda.

"Several issues are being discussed in the state, but looking at the discussions I feel that somewhere we have forgotten the background. According to my knowledge the discussion that is going on is about the world's biggest sexual abuse case. I feel its importance has been forgotten," said minister Krishna Byre Gowda, one of the four cabinet members who addressed a press conference.

Krishna Byre Gowda, Ramalinga Reddy, N Cheluvarayaswamy, and M C Sudhakar were fielded to defend Shivakumar -- who is also the state Congress President --, the party and the government.

The opposition leaders from JD(S) and BJP had accused Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar's role in the distribution of pen drives containing explicit video clips of the Hassan MP Prajwal and several women, who were allegedly sexually abused by him.

The 33-year-old Prajwal is Kumaraswamy's nephew.