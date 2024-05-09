Karnataka SSLC pass percentage down by 10%, state gets 73.40% in exam 1

BENGALURU: The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 10th grade exam results were announced by the Karnataka School Education and Assessement Board (KSEAB) on Thursday with 6,31,204 students out of 8,59,967 clearing the first of the three examinations to be held this year.
The Congress government had scrapped supplementary examinations last year and introduced a new system that allowed students to choose the best marks from the three examinations. The pass percentage of the state for the academic year 2023-24 stood at 73.40%, 10 per cent lower when compared to the academic year 2022-23 with 83.89%.
As per the trend, girls have outshined boys with a pass percentage of 81.11% and the latter securing 65.90%, the lowest when compared to the last three years. In the year 2022- 23, the pass percentage for boys was capped at 80.08% and 80.62% in 2021- 22. The KSEAB also announced the urban and rural area overall results, with students from rural areas outperforming those from urban areas. The pass percentage of rural was 74.17% and urban- 72.83%.
This year, a student from Morarji Desai Residiential School in Bagalkote secured the highest mark, scoring 625 out of 625 marks. The second and third toppers are from Bengaluru South and Madhugiri, scoring 624 each. As per statistics by the Board, the highest marks were secured in language subjects followed by Maths, Science and Social Science. The English medium students performed better than those from the Kannada medium. Out of the 4,660 differently abled children, 2,960 have passed.
Udupi, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga were the top-performing districts in the state with a pass percentage of 94%,92.12% and 88.67%, respectively. Bengaluru Rural, South and North secured 9th, 12th and 14th positions, respectively. A total of 2,288 schools secured a 100% pass percentage this academic year.
KSEAB officials said students can apply for the scanned copy of their results until May 16 and opt for re-evaluation between May 13- 22, 2024, on the KSEAB website. The department also announced the dates for examination- two which will be held from June 7 to 14.