If Devaraje Gowda has any proof of 100 crore bribe he must go to Lokayukta says D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted the allegations levelled by BJP leader Devaraje Gowda that he offered Rs 100 crore to the latter to frame JDS state president and former CM H D Kumaraswamy as the mastermind behind the circulation of pendrives containing obscene videos allegedly of Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.
“If Devaraje Gowda has any proof, he must lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta. He must be mentally unstable and my sympathies are with him. The media is aware and intelligent enough to separate the chaff from the grain. It is not correct to report whatever is said,” Shivakumar said here on Saturday.
To a query on his meeting with Devaraje Gowda, Shivakumar said hundreds of people meet him as he is a deputy CM. “Both good and bad people visit me, and it is impossible to assess the background of people and their intentions. I haven’t spoken or done anything wrong, hence I don’t worry about these things. They are using my name for the sake of publicity,” he said.
On former PM H D Deve Gowda demanding action against all those who are involved in the pendrive case, he said, “Deve Gowda has gone to a temple on his birthday. May God give him health and happiness. I pray that his pain goes away. I wish him a happy birthday.”
Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy refuted allegations of his involvement in the case. Devaraje Gowda had also alleged that Shivakumar had formed a team of ministers, including Cheluvarayaswamy, Krishna Byre Gowda and Priyank Kharge, to strike a deal on framing Kumaraswamy in the circulation of the pen drives.
“The role of the three in the case is being discussed. Prajwal, who made the videos, his driver Karthik who downloaded them and Devaraje Gowda who is facing charges of sharing the pendrives. But Devaraje Gowda, who had been feuding with Revanna’s family for a year, is now close to them,” he said.
“Let Kumaraswamy get Prajwal back from abroad instead of dragging Shivakumar into the issue, he said. “Since Shivakumar is the DCM, Devaraje Gowda might have met him to give certain information and it is not right to twist it otherwise,” he said.
Hitting at Devaraje Gowda, RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge said the former might have had the blessings of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to release the pen drives. “He was the Holenarasipura BJP candidate who claimed to have direct contact with Shah. Hence, he might have had the blessings of Shah,’’ he said.
“The JDS and BJP conspired to hush up the case as they were projecting that the release of the pen drives a bigger crime than who committed the crime,” he said.
Responding to Devaraje Gowda’s remark that the government will collapse after he comes out of jail, Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara said then he will have to be in jail, while Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said, “Let him come out of jail first and later we will see whether the government falls or not.”