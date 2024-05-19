If Devaraje Gowda has any proof of 100 crore bribe he must go to Lokayukta says D K Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has refuted the allegations levelled by BJP leader Devaraje Gowda that he offered Rs 100 crore to the latter to frame JDS state president and former CM H D Kumaraswamy as the mastermind behind the circulation of pendrives containing obscene videos allegedly of Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna.

“If Devaraje Gowda has any proof, he must lodge a complaint with the Lokayukta. He must be mentally unstable and my sympathies are with him. The media is aware and intelligent enough to separate the chaff from the grain. It is not correct to report whatever is said,” Shivakumar said here on Saturday.

To a query on his meeting with Devaraje Gowda, Shivakumar said hundreds of people meet him as he is a deputy CM. “Both good and bad people visit me, and it is impossible to assess the background of people and their intentions. I haven’t spoken or done anything wrong, hence I don’t worry about these things. They are using my name for the sake of publicity,” he said.

On former PM H D Deve Gowda demanding action against all those who are involved in the pendrive case, he said, “Deve Gowda has gone to a temple on his birthday. May God give him health and happiness. I pray that his pain goes away. I wish him a happy birthday.”