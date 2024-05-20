Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case: Alleged audio clip of Devaraje, Shivarame out

BENGALURU: Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case took a new twist on Sunday with the release of audio tapes consisting of the alleged conversation between BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda.

In the alleged audio, Shivarame Gowda says DCM DK Shivakumar has given him a task and insists that Devaraje Gowda should help Shivakumar frame ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy as the mastermind behind the circulation of pen drives containing sleazy videos allegedly of Prajwal.

Shivarame Gowda also allegedly says the Congress government is all prepared to politically finish off former PM HD Deve Gowda and his family.

Before the audio was aired on TV news channels, Shivarame Gowda refuted the charges at a press meet. He said he will file a defamation suit against Devaraje Gowda. “There are invisible hands behind Devaraje Gowda and he might have dragged Shivakumar’s name and used Union minister Amit Shah’s name as SIT is taking forward the case against him. I have conversed with Devaraje Gowda for only two days and besides that, I am in no way concerned with the pen drive release deal,” he maintained.