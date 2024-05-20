Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case: Alleged audio clip of Devaraje, Shivarame out

BENGALURU: Hassan JDS MP Prajwal Revanna’s alleged sex scandal case took a new twist on Sunday with the release of audio tapes consisting of the alleged conversation between BJP leader and advocate Devaraje Gowda and former MP LR Shivarame Gowda.
In the alleged audio, Shivarame Gowda says DCM DK Shivakumar has given him a task and insists that Devaraje Gowda should help Shivakumar frame ex-CM HD Kumaraswamy as the mastermind behind the circulation of pen drives containing sleazy videos allegedly of Prajwal.
Shivarame Gowda also allegedly says the Congress government is all prepared to politically finish off former PM HD Deve Gowda and his family.
Before the audio was aired on TV news channels, Shivarame Gowda refuted the charges at a press meet. He said he will file a defamation suit against Devaraje Gowda. “There are invisible hands behind Devaraje Gowda and he might have dragged Shivakumar’s name and used Union minister Amit Shah’s name as SIT is taking forward the case against him. I have conversed with Devaraje Gowda for only two days and besides that, I am in no way concerned with the pen drive release deal,” he maintained.
On May 6, Devaraje Gowda alleged that Shivarame Gowda made him speak to Shivakumar over phone. Soon after, Devaraje Gowda was arrested in an old case. On Friday, Devaraje Gowda alleged that Shivakumar had offered him Rs 100 crore to frame Kumaraswamy. But Shivakumar denied the charges and alleged that Devaraje Gowda is mentally unstable.
JDS posted on X, “Your president is the original owner of the pen drive factory. These are all conspiracies of the nefarious act of pen drive distribution by the CD Shivakumar gang. It is the audio tapes that have come out after Devaraj Gowda’s statement that have unravelled the saga of a mega conspiracy. Now tell me, who is mentally unstable?”
It alleged, “The conspiracy is to discredit the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, undermine the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy, break JD(S) and BJP alliance and to take the life of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda.” A BJP delegation will approach Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, appealing him to take action to hand over the alleged sex scandal case to the CBI, sources said.