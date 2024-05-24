Diet crucial to manage thyroid: Experts

BENGALURU: Fruits, vegetables, and whole grains -- the key components of a diet can have an impact on thyroid and the group of disorders that affect the thyroid gland. Such disorders cause an overproduction (hyperthyroidism) or underproduction (hypothyroidism) of thyroid hormones, which can disrupt various bodily functions.

Ahead of World Thyroid Day on May 25, experts emphasised the crucial role of diet in managing thyroid, saying that while some foods can improve the condition, others may worsen it and although diet alone cannot cure the disorders, it can help manage them.

Experts noted that nearly 42 million people in India are affected by thyroid disorders while about 8% of households in India consume salt with inadequate iodisation, leading to iodine deficiency disorders, goitre and hypothyroidism.

Dr Mahesh DM, Consultant, Endocrinology, Aster CMI Hospital, said the thyroid gland depends on certain nutrients such as iodine, selenium and zinc. Among these, iodine and selenium play direct roles in thyroid disorders such as goitre and hypothyroidism, whereas excess iodine may contribute to thyrotoxicosis, a clinical syndrome of excess circulating thyroid hormones, irrespective of the source.