New kind of ''Jihad'' in Karnataka through Waqf Board, alleges Union Minister Pralhad Joshi

BALLARI: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday alleged that a new kind of "Jihad" is taking place across Karnataka with the Waqf Board claiming ownership of lands belonging to farmers, temples and others.

Hitting out at the Congress government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, he said the ruling party has reached "height of appeasement politics," and alleged that it has in a way made appeasement of minorities its "goal."

"Across the state a new kind of 'Jihad' is happening through Waqf. Looking at the conduct of the Congress party and Siddaramaiah, they come across as hypocrites," Joshi told reporters here.

Congress leaders are claiming that BJP had promised in its manifesto that it will protect the Waqf properties, he said.

"Yes. We had said. It is on record what we have said is existing Waqf properties that have been encroached upon and looted by senior Congress leaders will be saved."

"They (Congress leaders) have taken illegal gratification worth thousands of crores (of rupees) from these lands, in the form of lease and rent," Joshi alleged.

The Anwar Manippady report says that Waqf properties have been misused by very senior Congress leaders, Joshi said.

"We had said that we will protect those lands. What are you (Congress govt) doing now? lands of Mutts and temples are being claimed by Waqf.

I'm asking Siddaramaiah, what are you trying to do?" "This is a big conspiracy. For the Congress party, the state and country don't matter.

They have a soft corner for terrorists; what is happening? What has happened to the Congress party, have they lost their mind?," he asked.