No guarantee Congress govt will complete full term in Karnataka: HD Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda on Saturday said that there is no guarantee that the Congress government in Karnataka will complete its full term.

On his fifth consecutive day of campaigning for his grandson and Channapatna NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy, Gowda addressed several rallies.

“One of the five guarantees has collapsed and other guarantees will not sustain long enough. There is no guarantee that even this government will complete its full term,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress leaders, the former PM said that in Congress, there is no politician who has the morality to stand in front of him. Gowda also slammed the I.N.D.I.A bloc leaders. “Is there any leader in their alliance who can become the PM? Can Stalin or Mamata Banerjee become the PM?” he questioned.

Gowda assured the voters that they would fight in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to make the Mekedaatu project a reality. He also promised voters that he would ensure that the Kadugollas and Bestha communities are included in the Scheduled Castes list.

He appealed to the voters of Channapatna to strengthen PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy by supporting Nikhil in the November 13 bypolls.

Former DyCM and BJP leader Dr CN Ashwath Narayan lauded Gowda’s contributions to development and irrigation projects in Karnataka.