The Channapatna Act: When two actors fight, who will have the last laugh?

CHANNAPATNA: Nestled between the state capital Bengaluru and cultural capital Mysuru, Channapatna, the Land of Toys, has a long history of intense political battles. Come November 13, two actors-turned-politicians — the NDA’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Congress’ CP Yogeshwara — will fight it out in the Vokkaliga-dominated Channapatna Assembly constituency.

The bypoll here was necessitated by the election of JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha in May this year.

While the DK brothers want to avenge the loss they tasted in the Lok Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy, who is now a Union Minister, is sweating it out to ensure that his son Nikhil is lucky the third time, having lost an Assembly and Lok Sabha election each.

The New Sunday Express travelled to the constituency to study the political pulse of voters in Channapatna.

“Both Yogeshwara and Nikhil are strong... I will vote as per my conscience,” said Devaramma, a 72-year-old vegetable vendor in Channapatna town. Manu, a flower vendor, too, echoed her sentiments.

The contest, which looked one-sided in favour of Yogeshwara till a week ago, is turning out to be a cliffhanger. Political observers said the strategy adopted by Kumaraswamy seems to be working and may have titled the balance. Kumaraswamy has managed to polarise Vokkaligas to a major extent in favour of his son Nikhil as former PM and the latter’s grandfather HD Deve Gowda, despite being 92 years old, campaigned extensively and evoked emotions among the voting public.

Kumaraswamy has also struck at the AHINDA votebank and the traditional votebase of Yogeshwara. The backward Tigala, Urs and Besta (fishermen) communities have always backed Yogeshwara, despite him switching parties several times. Now, a small portion of them are inclined towards Nikhil, analysed a JDS insider.

“We are traditionally JDS supporters and will back Nikhil,” said Basavaraj Urs of AV Agrahara. “But the majority of the Urs community still supports Yogeshwara, as he was with the community for a long time and also helped us,” asserts Srinivas Raj Urs, a shopkeeper at Honganuru, where a state-of-the-art Urs community hall has come up, which is now sheltering the paramilitary forces.