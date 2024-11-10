The Channapatna Act: When two actors fight, who will have the last laugh?

CHANNAPATNA: Nestled between the state capital Bengaluru and cultural capital Mysuru, Channapatna, the Land of Toys, has a long history of intense political battles. Come November 13, two actors-turned-politicians — the NDA’s Nikhil Kumaraswamy and Congress’ CP Yogeshwara — will fight it out in the Vokkaliga-dominated Channapatna Assembly constituency.
The bypoll here was necessitated by the election of JDS state president HD Kumaraswamy to the Lok Sabha in May this year.
While the DK brothers want to avenge the loss they tasted in the Lok Sabha polls, Kumaraswamy, who is now a Union Minister, is sweating it out to ensure that his son Nikhil is lucky the third time, having lost an Assembly and Lok Sabha election each.
The New Sunday Express travelled to the constituency to study the political pulse of voters in Channapatna.
“Both Yogeshwara and Nikhil are strong... I will vote as per my conscience,” said Devaramma, a 72-year-old vegetable vendor in Channapatna town. Manu, a flower vendor, too, echoed her sentiments.
The contest, which looked one-sided in favour of Yogeshwara till a week ago, is turning out to be a cliffhanger. Political observers said the strategy adopted by Kumaraswamy seems to be working and may have titled the balance. Kumaraswamy has managed to polarise Vokkaligas to a major extent in favour of his son Nikhil as former PM and the latter’s grandfather HD Deve Gowda, despite being 92 years old, campaigned extensively and evoked emotions among the voting public.
Kumaraswamy has also struck at the AHINDA votebank and the traditional votebase of Yogeshwara. The backward Tigala, Urs and Besta (fishermen) communities have always backed Yogeshwara, despite him switching parties several times. Now, a small portion of them are inclined towards Nikhil, analysed a JDS insider.
“We are traditionally JDS supporters and will back Nikhil,” said Basavaraj Urs of AV Agrahara. “But the majority of the Urs community still supports Yogeshwara, as he was with the community for a long time and also helped us,” asserts Srinivas Raj Urs, a shopkeeper at Honganuru, where a state-of-the-art Urs community hall has come up, which is now sheltering the paramilitary forces.
JDS leaders Vishkantaiah and Nagaraju, both Tigalas from Kannidoddi, expressed concern over their community’s youth from BJP continuing to follow Yogeshwara. “We will try to convince them,” they said. A shepherd from the community, Doddaiah, hinted that the community will decide at the last minute whether to vote for Nikhil or Yogeshwara enmasse.
Gunamma, a traditional JDS voter, and Jayamma, a Congress supporter, confirmed that two installments of money promised under the Gruha Lakshmi guarantee scheme are yet to reach them. “If there are four voters in a family, two will back Nikhil and two Yogeshwara,” Gunamma said with Jayamma nodding.
Mahesh, a Tigala farmer in AV Palya, said Yogeshwara is his favourite. Venkataiah, a Besta, recalled Yogeshwara’s initiative to fill tanks, which has been the politician’s main talking point.
Deve Gowda claiming credit for the Iggaluru barrage has not had an impact among middle-aged farmers, who say it was Yogeshwara’s project. Similarly, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar’s influence on the Urs community is not up to the expectations for NDA, a political expert said.
At Honganuru, a section of Dalits feel let down by Yogeshwara as they think he took them for granted as traditional Congress voters and did not attend to their grievances, especially during a dispute over temple land. Dalit votes may split, despite Social Welfare Minister Dr HC Mahadevappa, a strong leader from the community, campaigning for Yogeshwara.
JDS has roped in over
1,000 Muslim youth for campaigning, but their families feel let down and hope that they will come back to Congress once the community heads come out with their message. Housing Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, who was instrumental in Yogeshwara joining Congress, too could arrive to clear the mess in the constituency, which has a large Muslim population, a community leader said.
The stakes are high for both DK Shivakumar, DyCM and state Congress president, and Kumaraswamy to reign as the top Vokkaliga leader. But Pradeep of Kodipura and Nanje Gowda of Vitalenagalli said campaigning by Deve Gowda, being a supreme Vokkaliga leader, is likely to help Nikhil.
A team of 150 Congress officebearers has camped in the constituency and is reporting directly to Shivakumar.
The canvassing saw Nikhil breaking down and the Congress calling it a political gimmick.
Now, all eyes are on November 23 — the counting day — to know who has the last laugh.