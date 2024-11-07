Gowda and Yediyurappa accuse Congress of misgovernance, back Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna bypoll

CHANNAPATNA: In a high-profile political showdown, former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa joined forces to accuse the Congress government in Karnataka of misgovernance.

Rallying behind NDA candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna Assembly bypoll, the two political heavyweights called for a return to governance that prioritizes the needs of the people over partisan interests.

In a passionate address, Gowda did not hold back in his criticism of the Congress-led Karnataka government, accusing it of mishandling public finances and policies. “The state treasury is empty. Karnataka is on the brink of bankruptcy, and the Congress government has no money left for development,” the JDS patriarch alleged.

“Corruption is rampant under their watch, and the common people of Karnataka are bearing the brunt of their failures,” he added.

Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, also a BJP Parliamentary Board member, claimed that Nikhil would win the November 13 bypoll from Channapatna by a huge margin.