BJP leader Yogeeshwara joins Congress, set to be its candidate in Channapatna Assembly bypoll

BENGALURU: In a dramatic development, BJP leader and former Minister C P Yogeeshwara on Wednesday quit his party and joined the Congress, which is now expected to field him in the November 13 Assembly bypolls from Channapatna.

Yogeeshwara, who had quit as an MLC on Monday, met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who is also the State Congress chief, after resigning from the primary membership of the BJP earlier in the day.

Shivakumar inducted Yogeeshwara into the party at the Congress state headquarters here in the presence of Ministers Ramalinga Reddy, Krishna Byre Gowda, Cheluvarayaswamy, and Zameer Ahmed Khan, among other party leaders.

Channapatna will go for by-polls along with Sandur and Shiggaon Assembly segments in the State, where the last date for filing nominations is October 25.

Channapatna bypoll is necessitated as the seat fell vacant following the election of its representative - JD(S) state President and now Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy - to Lok Sabha from Mandya.

With BJP ceding Channapatana seat to its NDA partner JD(S), Yogeeshwara, the actor-turned-politician, had appealed to leaders of the alliance to consider giving him a ticket from the saffron party. He had also said that he had plans to contest as an independent if he doesn't get the ticket.