Karnataka CM must quit before court verdict: BS Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Once the court announces its verdict in the MUDA case, such a situation will arise that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be forced to tender his resignation, said former CM and BJP leader BS Yediyurappa.

“To avoid such a situation, Siddaramaiah should resign with dignity before the court verdict. All the scams that occurred under the Siddaramaiah government will be proved, and he can’t escape at any cost,” he told reporters here on Wednesday.