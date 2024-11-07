Siddaramaiah slams Gowda family, rekindles alleged CD controversy ahead of elections

Congress had criticized Gowda’s grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate from Channapatna, after he burst into tears during a recent roadshow. Gowda hit back, saying that only those who have emotions break down, while cutthroats don’t cry.

‘Nikhil, who lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mandya and again in the 2023 Ramanagara Assembly seat, has now been brought to Channapatna. He was asked to cry by Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, as it is their family’s heritage. There is a proverb that men who weep should not be trusted...,’ Siddaramaiah said.

‘Everyone in the Gowda family is shedding tears, fearing defeat at the hands of the Congress candidate. Yogeshwara knows the hardships and joys of the people, but not the Gowda family. They only know how to talk emotionally and cry. Yogeshwara must win for the development of Channapatna,’ he added.