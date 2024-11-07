Siddaramaiah slams Gowda family, rekindles alleged CD controversy ahead of elections

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, ridiculing former PM HD Deve Gowda and his family for bursting into tears just before the elections, rekindled the alleged sleazy CD issue involving former Hassan MP and Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna.
‘Deve Gowda once said that butchers (cutthroat people) do not shed tears. But hundreds of women who were allegedly sexually assaulted by your grandson in Hassan are crying. Go there and cry. What’s the use of crying here?’ the CM said while campaigning for Congress candidate CP Yogeshwara at Kudluru village in the Channapatna Assembly constituency on Wednesday.
Congress had criticized Gowda’s grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy, the NDA candidate from Channapatna, after he burst into tears during a recent roadshow. Gowda hit back, saying that only those who have emotions break down, while cutthroats don’t cry.
‘Nikhil, who lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Mandya and again in the 2023 Ramanagara Assembly seat, has now been brought to Channapatna. He was asked to cry by Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy, as it is their family’s heritage. There is a proverb that men who weep should not be trusted...,’ Siddaramaiah said.
‘Everyone in the Gowda family is shedding tears, fearing defeat at the hands of the Congress candidate. Yogeshwara knows the hardships and joys of the people, but not the Gowda family. They only know how to talk emotionally and cry. Yogeshwara must win for the development of Channapatna,’ he added.