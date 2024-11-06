Gowda slams congress leaders, accuses Yogeshwara of betrayal in Channapatna bypoll campaign

BENGALURU: Former PM and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda strongly criticized the Congress government in Karnataka over several issues while campaigning for his grandson and NDA candidate in the November 13 bypolls to the Channapatna Assembly segment, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.
Gowda singled out Congress leaders, criticizing its candidate CP Yogeshwara as a “converted Congress gentleman” and mocking the DK Brothers (DK Shivakumar and DK Suresh) as “unique.” In a rebuke of Yogeshwara, a former BJP leader who recently switched to Congress, Gowda’s tone was blistering.
“This so-called converted Congress gentleman claims that I’m too frail to campaign,” Gowda thundered. “Well, I am here, and I’ll be here until November 11,” the former PM said. He accused Yogeshwara of betrayal, stating, “He sold out both JDS and BJP for personal gain. Local leaders must stand strong, unite behind Nikhil, and expose this deception.”
Gowda then directed his ire at CM Siddaramaiah, denouncing his “arrogance” and calling on voters to bring it to an end. Turning his attention to the DK Brothers, Gowda mocked them as “unique brothers” and questioned their indecisiveness.
“For six months, one of them claimed he would run in Channapatna. And where is he now?” he quipped, dismissing Congress’ attempts to undermine him with insinuations about his health. Gowda lambasted Congress over water supply projects. “They keep talking about Yettinahole water reaching Kolar and Chikkaballapur. If they actually manage this, I’ll bow before them,” Gowda challenged, denouncing Congress for what he called “blatant lies” to the people of the region.
Undeterred by ongoing jibes about his age, Gowda said, “I didn’t come here in an ambulance or a wheelchair. I am here, in good health, with your blessings.” It may be recalled that former Bangalore Rural MP DK Suresh had recently said that Deve Gowda would come in an ambulance to campaign for Nikhil.
Referring to his legacy, Gowda reminded the audience of his Iggalur Barrage project, which improved irrigation in the area and countered Congress’ portrayal of him as an “outsider.” “I may be 92, but my willpower is strong and unbreakable,” he declared.