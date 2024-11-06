Gowda slams congress leaders, accuses Yogeshwara of betrayal in Channapatna bypoll campaign

“This so-called converted Congress gentleman claims that I’m too frail to campaign,” Gowda thundered. “Well, I am here, and I’ll be here until November 11,” the former PM said. He accused Yogeshwara of betrayal, stating, “He sold out both JDS and BJP for personal gain. Local leaders must stand strong, unite behind Nikhil, and expose this deception.”

Gowda then directed his ire at CM Siddaramaiah, denouncing his “arrogance” and calling on voters to bring it to an end. Turning his attention to the DK Brothers, Gowda mocked them as “unique brothers” and questioned their indecisiveness.

“For six months, one of them claimed he would run in Channapatna. And where is he now?” he quipped, dismissing Congress’ attempts to undermine him with insinuations about his health. Gowda lambasted Congress over water supply projects. “They keep talking about Yettinahole water reaching Kolar and Chikkaballapur. If they actually manage this, I’ll bow before them,” Gowda challenged, denouncing Congress for what he called “blatant lies” to the people of the region.