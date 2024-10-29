HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil play it cool, brush aside Congress comments on Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is pulling out all stops to ensure the victory of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the November 13 Channapatna bypoll, refrained from reacting to the ‘provocative’ statements made by ruling Congress leaders.

Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, reportedly stated on Sunday that former PM HD Deve Gowda would arrive by ambulance to campaign for Nikhil. In response, Kumaraswamy said he would address this in due time. “Not only Suresh, but former MLA MC Ashwath and Magadi MLA Balakrishna also made similar statements, and I am just watching,” he remarked.

Nikhil felt that such comments were in bad taste. “They said HD Deve Gowda will arrive in an ambulance for my coronation. We haven’t faced such misfortune. With the blessings of the people, Deve Gowda has gained strength. After Diwali, he will come and join our campaign,” he said on Monday.