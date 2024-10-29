HD Kumaraswamy, Nikhil play it cool, brush aside Congress comments on Deve Gowda

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, who is pulling out all stops to ensure the victory of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the November 13 Channapatna bypoll, refrained from reacting to the ‘provocative’ statements made by ruling Congress leaders.
Former Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, the younger brother of Deputy Chief Minister and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, reportedly stated on Sunday that former PM HD Deve Gowda would arrive by ambulance to campaign for Nikhil. In response, Kumaraswamy said he would address this in due time. “Not only Suresh, but former MLA MC Ashwath and Magadi MLA Balakrishna also made similar statements, and I am just watching,” he remarked.
Nikhil felt that such comments were in bad taste. “They said HD Deve Gowda will arrive in an ambulance for my coronation. We haven’t faced such misfortune. With the blessings of the people, Deve Gowda has gained strength. After Diwali, he will come and join our campaign,” he said on Monday.
Replying to the leaders’ projection that if Yogeshwara wins, Shivakumar will become chief minister, Nikhil suggested that such statements are common in politics. The 36-year-old third-time contender emphasized the need for discussions on development rather than engaging in political banter, reiterating the importance of constructive dialogue. A Congress leader admitted that the comment on Gowda could backfire on the party.
The father-son duo is hopeful that Gowda joining the campaign would polarize Vokkaliga community votes, and they are exploring other options. Kumaraswamy has managed to enlist the support of Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, the scion of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, for the campaign. Irrespective of caste and creed, the royal family has its own supporters in the region. Portraits of Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadiyar and Maharani Ammani still adorn the walls of certain family homes, alongside their family deities. According to sources, there are about 13,000 voters who admire the royal family.
Kumaraswamy and Nikhil have also decided not to personally attack any Congress leader, including Chief Minister and Ahinda leader Siddaramaiah. On Monday, Nikhil garlanded the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in an attempt to woo Dalit voters.