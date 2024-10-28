Channapatna bypoll: Nikhil prepares ground for Gowda’s entry

BENGALURU: NDA candidate for the Channapatna bypoll Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Sunday prepared the ground for his grandfather, former PM HD Deve Gowda, to hit the campaign trail by highlighting the contributions of the latter in the Vokkaliga heartland.

“If not for Deve Gowda implementing the Iggaluru dam, imagine what would have been the irrigation situation of Channapatna? Elderly farmers still remember his contributions and also his padayatra to Bengaluru from Channapatna when a farmer, Krishne Gowda, died in police shooting during the struggle for water,” Nikhil said during a roadshow.

He drove home the point that the Gowda family has a close bond with Channapatna.

“My father and grandfather taught me how to behave in public life. I was not ready to contest the bypoll having lost two elections, but was forced to do so as the interests of the party came first. We had offered C P Yogeshwara (Congress candidate from Channapatna) the JDS and also the BJP ticket, but he rejected them,” he said.