Channapatna bypolls: A clash of Vokkaliga biggies

BENGALURU: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy and his arch-rival Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar are not in the fray for the November 13 assembly bypolls. But the real contest in Channapatna — around 60 km from Bengaluru is between the two Vokkaliga heavyweights. They are making every effort to outdo each other to consolidate their support base within the community and the region.

Former CM Kumaraswamy won from Channapatna — famous for wooden toys and lacquerware — in the 2023 polls, while state Congress president Shivakumar was elected from the neighbouring Kanakapura with a massive margin of 1.2 lakh votes. Nikhil Kumaraswamy is now fielded as an NDA candidate in the high-stakes by-elections after his father Kumaraswamy was elected as MP from Mandya and vacated the assembly seat.

He is taking on Congress’ CP Yogeshwara, a former minister, five-time MLA, and a perpetual party-hopper. Both candidates are also known for their work in Kannada movies.

Nikhil lost two elections back-to-back — the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Mandya and the 2024 assembly election from Ramanagaram. Breaking that losing streak is important for the former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda’s grandson, who is actively involved in party work.

This election is equally important for Kumaraswamy and the regional party as Congress leaders are constantly targeting Kumaraswamy since his induction into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet. Leave aside cooperation on the administration front, there is constant friction between the state government and the Union minister.

A win in Channapatna may not change that equation much. However, it could help the JDS leader send a message to his detractors that he still holds sway over the voters in the dominant community. That could further boost his reputation among the NDA leaders.