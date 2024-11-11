Waqf row: Karnataka CM orders revenue department to withdraw notices to farmers

BENGALURU: With just hours to go for bypolls to three Assembly constituencies, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday ordered withdrawal of all notices issued by the Waqf Board, staking claim to lands of farmers and other individuals.

The order came just days after Jagadambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf (amendment) bill, received over 500 petitions from farmers of North Karnataka, including Hubballi, Vijayapura and Belagavi districts, complaining against Waqf Board’s ownership claims.