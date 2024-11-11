Woman loses Rs 4 lakh in cyber fraud involving fake police call in Karnataka

SHIVAMOGGA: A 23-year-old woman was duped of Rs 4 lakh by fraudsters who posed as police officers from Mumbai investigating a supposed international parcel scam.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, the incident occurred on November 4, when she received a call from an unknown number. The caller claimed to be from FedEx and informed her that a parcel in her name, containing a laptop, five credit cards, and 420 grams of MDMA, was being sent from Mumbai to Iran.

The caller then transferred her to someone posing as a Mumbai Cyber Police officer. The fake officer instructed the woman to install the Skype app to record her statement. Following their guidance, she connected to an account labelled “MH0066OFFICIAL CYBER DEPARTMENT.”

They further claimed that her information had been leaked by an ICICI Bank employee.