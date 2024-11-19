Bengaluru police to challenge bail granted to actor Darshan in SC

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said that an appeal will be filed in the Supreme Court soon challenging the interim bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The 47-year-old had walked out of Ballari jail on October 30 after being imprisoned for more than four months, hours after the Karnataka High Court gave him relief for six weeks on medical grounds, to undergo spine surgery.