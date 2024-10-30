Karnataka HC grants six-week interim bail to actor Darshan on medical grounds

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday granted six-week interim bail to actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, on medical grounds.

The court imposed conditions which will require Darshan to surrender his passport before the trial court while being admitted to the hospital of his choice and submit a report to the doctors within a week about the nature of the treatment, duration etc. The other conditions are yet to be known.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order which was reserved on October 29 after hearing the arguments of Darshan's counsel and the special public prosecutor (SPP) on the interim bail application. Darshan is housed in the central prison at Ballari.

On October 29, senior counsel C V Nagesh argued on behalf of Darshan that the doctors had suggested the accused undergo physiotherapy or surgery immediately for a spinal problem. If he is not admitted for treatment immediately, the delay will lead to serious disaster for his health including urological problems and stroke, Nagesh informed the court.

It is always the right of the accused to take treatment at his choice of hospital, he said.

As the neurological navigation facility is not there in the government super special hospital at Ballari, the accused will be taken to a private hospital in Mysuru for treatment if the court permits, he argued while citing various judgments in support of his arguments.