Karnataka HC restrains media from publishing confidential details of chargesheet against Actor Darshan

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday restrained 38 print, electronic and social media platforms from publishing, broadcasting, printing and disseminating confidential information contained in the charge sheet about the crime registered against actor Darshan Srinivas by the Kamakshipalya police in connection with the murder of Renukaswamy.

Noting that the petitioner has established a prima facie case for ex parte interim order, Justice Hemant Chandangoudar passed the interim order after hearing the petition filed by Darshan seeking to restrain the media platforms. Darshan moved the High Court after filing the charge sheet against him along with others by the police.

Directing the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to communicate this interim order to 38 media platforms, the court said that the Ministry is under obligation to take action against them if they violate the interim order.