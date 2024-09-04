Karnataka

Chargesheet filed against actor Darshan and 16 others in Renukaswamy murder case

The chargesheet contains statements of 231 witnesses. Of these witnesses, three are direct witnesses and 27 persons have given their statements before a judge.
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa(Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)
Praveen Kumar
Updated on
1 min read

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police submitted a 3,991-page detailed chargesheet to the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) on Wednesday against actor Darshan Thogudeepa and 16 others involved in the murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy.

The chargesheet contains statements of 231 witnesses. Of these witnesses, three are direct witnesses and 27 persons have given their statements before a judge. Eight reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Hyderabad have also been included. Statements from 56 police personnel and eight other government officials are included in the charge sheet.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Chargesheet against Actor Darshan, others in day or two

Actors Darshan and Pavithra Gowda was arrested on June 11 following the alleged kidnap and murder of Renukaswamy, the chemist from Chitradurga at a shed in Pattanagere in RR Nagar on June 8. Darshan is in judicial custody since June 22. He is presently lodged at Ballari prison.

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Actor Darshan, four others were transferred to different jails amid tight security
Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa
Judicial custody of actor Darshan, nine inmates extended till September 9
Kannada actor Darshan
Renukaswamy murder case

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com