Chargesheet against Actor Darshan, others in day or two

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police investigating the kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy are all set to submit a detailed chargesheet against the 17 accused, including actor Darshan, either on Wednesday or Thursday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed this on Tuesday. The chargesheet is ready after a thorough scrutiny from the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).

“Investigations are over. Scrutiny from the Special Public Prosecutor is also done. The SPP has made some observations, which we are complying with. Within a day or two, the chargesheet will be submitted to the court.

We have got sufficient and necessary witnesses and evidence in the case. All reports from the city’s FSL have come. There were certain questions from the police that have also been answered by the FSL. A few more reports are yet to come from Hyderabad’s Central Forensic Laboratory. As per the findings in the investigation and evidence, the accused will be booked under appropriate sections based on their role in the incident,” Dayananda said.

According to informed sources, eight more reports are yet to come from CFSL that will be included in the additional chargesheet.

Meanwhile, rowdy-sheeters Wilson Garden Naga, Kulla Seena, and Dharma might also be shifted to different jails.

A photo of actor Darshan sipping tea and chatting with Naga and Seena inside the Bengaluru Central Prison went viral recently. After this incident, Darshan was moved to Ballari prison. Dharma was the one who gave Darshan the phone to talk to his friend while he was making a video call. “We have requested the officials of the Department of Prisons to shift them to different jails. The matter is before the court. After the court grants permission, further action will be taken,” Dayananda added.