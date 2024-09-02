Like Darshan, we too want smokes: Hindalga inmates

BELAGAVI: The viral photo of undertrial prisoner actor Darshan Thoogudeepa where he is sitting on a chair with a mug in one hand and a cigarette in the other, seems to have negatively influenced the inmates of Hindalaga Jail as well.
The prisoners allegedly staged a protest inside Hindalaga Central Jail in Belagavi, on Sunday, demanding cigarettes and other tobacco products in the prison, as they came to know of the facilities provided to Darshan, at the Bengaluru Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara, recently.
It is learnt that a group of prisoners staged a protest inside the jail, on Sunday morning, demanding beedis, cigarette and chewing tobacco. They also declined breakfast until their demands are met, despite these products being banned in the state’s jails.
The protest has turned into a big headache for the jail authorities, and officials said that they tried to convince the prisoners, but they refused to budge.
When asked about the protest, DIG Northern Range Prisons, PT Shesha said, “The prisoners are in the jail. No such protest took place, and our staff is very alert. This news is just a rumour spread on social media.”
Tobacco found on prisoners during a raid
After the police received information about some contraband being found in the Hindalga Jail, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin Marbaniang conducted a surprise raid with a team of about 220 officers, a few weeks ago. They found a packet of tobacco, cigarette and some other unauthorised products on the inmates, which raised serious concerns about prison security.
According to the sources, officials in Hindalaga, Ballari and others jails are on high alert, as more than eight jail staffers from Parappana Agrahara were suspended after the photograph of Darshan smoking in jail went viral. Prisoners are denied access to substances like tobacco within jails.