Like Darshan, we too want smokes: Hindalga inmates

BELAGAVI: The viral photo of undertrial prisoner actor Darshan Thoogudeepa where he is sitting on a chair with a mug in one hand and a cigarette in the other, seems to have negatively influenced the inmates of Hindalaga Jail as well.

The prisoners allegedly staged a protest inside Hindalaga Central Jail in Belagavi, on Sunday, demanding cigarettes and other tobacco products in the prison, as they came to know of the facilities provided to Darshan, at the Bengaluru Central Jail at Parappana Agrahara, recently.

It is learnt that a group of prisoners staged a protest inside the jail, on Sunday morning, demanding beedis, cigarette and chewing tobacco. They also declined breakfast until their demands are met, despite these products being banned in the state’s jails.