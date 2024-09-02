Actor Darshan may be charged this week

BENGALURU: The police team investigating the Renukaswamy murder case, in which actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close acquaintance Pavithra gowda along with 15 other accused are arrested, is likely to submit the chargesheet this week.

A senior police officer, who is part of the investigation, told TNIE that they are building a watertight chargesheet, which is in its final stages. The investigating team, however, is expecting a few forensic and other technical reports and soon after getting them, the chargesheet will be submitted to the court .

The officer said the forensic report is said to have confirmed the victim’s blood stains on the clothes of six main accused. Clothes, footwear and leather items, which the six accused were wearing at the time of the incident, were recovered from their respective houses after their arrest.

The police officers have managed to collect over 200 crucial pieces of evidence which will make the case strong, they said. Even the postmortem report has reportedly confirmed that the victim died due to shock and haemorrhage as a result of multiple blunt injuries, they added. The case was registered in the Kamakshipalya police station limits on June 9, while Darshan was arrested from Mysuru on June 11. The police have to submit the chargesheet within 90 days after the arrest of the accused in heinous crimes.