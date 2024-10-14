Renukaswamy murder: Court rejects bail plea of jailed actor Darshan and Pavithra Gowda

During the earlier arguments C V Nagesh, senior counsel for Darshan, stated that the eyewitness in the murder case had been planted by the police. He argued that the mobile tower locations and IP addresses of the accused could be tampered with, claiming that they hold no sanctity as the tower location covers a 25-mile area. He also pointed out that the scene of the crime and the residences of Darshan and other accused individuals were in the vicinity.

Nagesh further claimed that the investigation was improper and suspicious and that the court's decision should not be based on tower locations alone. He also alleged that Darshan had no knowledge of the deceased, Renukaswamy, until June 5, as Pavithra Gowda was not speaking to him at that time because he had taken his wife on a trip abroad.

"When Pavithra Gowda was not talking to Darshan, how could he know about Renukaswamy?" Nagesh argued, adding that the police investigation was a classic failure, comparing the charges in the charge sheet to the story of Arabian Nights.

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar, in presenting the counter-arguments regarding the delay in recording statements, submitted that 76-79 witnesses had worked at the shed, and their mobile tower locations, along with those of the accused, were tracked to the shed in Pattanagere, where the crime occurred. The accused, Darshan and Pavithra Gowda, had arrived at the shed in a black Scorpio.

In a statement, Darshan confessed that he had kicked his friend Renukaswamy in the chest and private parts. Objecting to the argument that the accused were merely associates of Darshan and that the call details should not be considered as evidence, the SPP stated that the Supreme Court had emphasized the significance of call records, which cannot be undermined.

Renukaswamy was murdered and his body dumped in a drain at Sumanahalli. The SPP also referred to the incident as Darshan's "Rakht Charitra" and asserted that he was aware of the conspiracy to kidnap Renukaswamy from Chitradurga.