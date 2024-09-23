Renukaswamy murder case: Court grants bail to three accused, Darshan's plea adjourned to Sept 27

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Monday granted bail to Keshavamurthy, one of the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

The High Court bench of Justice Vishwajit Shetty granted bail.

Meanwhile, the Sessions Court here today granted bail to two others accused in the case, Nikhil Naik and Karthik.

On the other hand, the 57th Magistrate Court, Bengaluru, adjourned the hearing for the bail petition of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa till September 27 and his friend and another accused Pavithra Gowda's till September 25.

Darshan filed a bail application on Saturday, September 21.

All the 17 accused in the murder case, including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa along with his friend Pavithra, are currently in judicial custody, and are lodged in various prisons across the state.

Police on September 4 had submitted to the court a 3,991-page preliminary charge sheet in the case.

Karthik (accused number - A 15), Keshavamurthy (A 16) and Nikhil Naik (A 17) are lodged in Tumakuru prison.

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder.

His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli here on June 9.