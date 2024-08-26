Actor Darshan to be shifted to another jail over VIP treatment; seven prison officials suspended

Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara admitting the lapse on the part of the prison officials told reporters on Monday that seven prison officials have been suspended and the remaining senior officers of the prison will be transferred or suspended after an enquiry report is submitted.

Two police officials identified as Anand Reddy and Somashekar were sent to the jail on Sunday evening. The officials found a glaring lapse on the seven suspended officers during the enquiry that went till 1.30 am on Monday. Meanwhile, Prison's DGP Malini Krishnamurthy visited the jail premises on Monday morning.

Immediately after the incident came to light, the Home Minister spoke to the Prison's DGP over the phone and instructed them to conduct a thorough probe.

Surprisingly the CCB officials on Saturday raided the prison and returned empty-handed without recovering anything. Reacting to this, Parameshwar said that this is also part of the enquiry and we are looking if the jail officials had any first-hand information about the raid so that they could safely keep away the mobile phones and other items at the time of the raid.