Panels formed to ensure smooth winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The government has officially announced the schedule for the winter session of the State Legislature, which will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for 10 days, starting from December 9. Recently, Assembly Speaker UT Khadar and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had visited the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and reviewed arrangements ahead of the upcoming session.
The Opposition is expected to raise several contentious issues in the upcoming session related to the five guarantees, which reportedly made the government to divert funds meant for various development initiatives. Even as the MUDA site allotment issue is dying down, it may be raised by the Opposition during the session, according to sources.
On Tuesday, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the district administration and Belagavi Police would make elaborate arrangements to conduct the winter session effectively.
He said various committees had been formed to arrange transport, accommodation, food, maintenance of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, etc., in an effective manner. He said all government departments should work in tandem to ensure that the session was conducted successfully.
Most of the hotels, resorts, lodges and guest houses in and around Belagavi will be booked for 10 days to accomodate guests who will arrive for the session.
Centenary of 1924 Session
The DC said the government would also be holding events on December 26 and 27 to mark the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Congress
Plenary, which was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in Belagavi. The district administration would be taking steps to develop and beautify Veerasoudha, a memorial constructed at Tilakwadi, on the site where the Congress Plenary was conducted 100 years ago.
He said the administration would also be holding a series of events at Veerasoudha and other venues in Belagavi during the year-long celebrations, which would end on October 2, next year.
The memorial of freedom fighter late Gangadhar Rao Deshpande at Kanabargi in Belagavi would also be developed. Deshpande, who hailed from Belagavi, had taken a lead to hold the Congress Plenary in 1924.