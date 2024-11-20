Panels formed to ensure smooth winter session at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi

BELAGAVI: The government has officially announced the schedule for the winter session of the State Legislature, which will be held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha for 10 days, starting from December 9. Recently, Assembly Speaker UT Khadar and Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti had visited the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha and reviewed arrangements ahead of the upcoming session.

The Opposition is expected to raise several contentious issues in the upcoming session related to the five guarantees, which reportedly made the government to divert funds meant for various development initiatives. Even as the MUDA site allotment issue is dying down, it may be raised by the Opposition during the session, according to sources.

On Tuesday, Belagavi Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said the district administration and Belagavi Police would make elaborate arrangements to conduct the winter session effectively.

He said various committees had been formed to arrange transport, accommodation, food, maintenance of Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, etc., in an effective manner. He said all government departments should work in tandem to ensure that the session was conducted successfully.

Most of the hotels, resorts, lodges and guest houses in and around Belagavi will be booked for 10 days to accomodate guests who will arrive for the session.