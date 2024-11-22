Rs 26 crore assets detected in raid on four officials in Karnataka

Mahesh, MD of Kaveri Neeravari Nigama Niyamitha, Bengaluru, was allegedly found possessing assets worth Rs 6.89 crore. They included 25 sites, one house and 25 acres of agricultural land worth Rs 4.76 crore and movable assets of Rs 1.82 lakh in cash, ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 25 lakh and household articles worth Rs 1.71 crore.

Excise official ‘owning’ assets worth Rs 4.37 crore

Mohan K, superintendent of excise, office of the Commissioner of Excise, Bengaluru South, allegedly owned assets worth Rs 4.37 crore.

They included three sites, two houses and two acres and 25 guntas of agricultural land worth Rs 3.22 crore. In addition, he owned movable assets worth Rs 1.15 crore, including Rs 1.17 lakh cash, Rs 44.58 lakh worth ornaments, vehicles valued at Rs 35 lakh and Rs 35 lakh bank deposits. Thippeswamy NK, director, Town and Country Planning, Bengaluru, allegedly owned assets worth Rs 3.38 crore.

They included one site, two houses, seven acres and five guntas of agricultural land worth Rs 2.55 crore and movable assets worth Rs 87.98 lakh, including Rs 8 lakh cash, ornaments valued at Rs 58.73 lakh, vehicles valued at Rs 29.10 lakh and household articles worth Rs 15,000.