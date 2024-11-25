Mahayuti won Maharashtra polls by copying Karnataka’s Gruha Lakshmi scheme: DyCM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: DyCM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar on Sunday said that the BJP-led Mahayuti in Maharashtra won the Assembly polls by copying the Karnataka government’s Gruha Lakshmi guarantee and naming it Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Speaking at a women’s awareness conference of the Kanakambari Mahila Okkuta, Shivakumar said, “We (Congress) had named it Mahalaxmi and promised to give Rs 3,000.

The BJP coalition government there has been giving money six months in advance of the elections (Rs 1,500 to every beneficiary)... as a result they got more votes than us.”

Shivakumar also suggested women not to sell the land they own in and around Kanakapura as the prices are likely to get appreciated further as Ramanagara district will be part of Bengaluru. “Women should not let their men in the family sell lands for any reason.

When I first contested elections here, an acre cost only Rs 2-3 lakh. Now it is Rs 50 lakh. Do not be lured by the idea that if you sell the land, you will get a good price. Do not lose a single plot of land for any reason,” he told the women.