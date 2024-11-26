BJP, JDS workers believe Congress is future: Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka state Congress president DK Shivakumar said that BJP and JDS workers have realised that their future lies with the Congress.

“Look at the voting numbers in the last Assembly elections and the recent by-election. The Congress candidate in Channapatna had secured 15,000 votes in the last election but that number has gone up to 1.12 lakh votes this time. How can such a shift happen without the support of BJP and JDS voters?” he said.

On BJP’s protest on the Waqf issue, the DyCM said that the saffron party only wants publicity.

“The more they protest the better it is as we can expose their dual nature. The BJP is doing this to cover up the internal bickering in the party. The people have taught them a good lesson,” he said.

Asked if Congress would induct JDS MLA GT Devegowda into the party, the DyCM said, “He is a senior leader. He is the chairman of the (JDS) party core committee and has contributed significantly to JDS. We had extended an invitation to him, but he did not join as Kumaraswamy had apparently made an offer to make him a CM. He must be sad to see how he is treated in the party.”