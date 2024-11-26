Waqf row: Karnataka BJP team visits villages in Bidar, calls for board’s abolition

KALABURAGI/BIDAR: A team of BJP leaders on Monday launched the party’s tour of villages in the Kalyana Karnataka region from Bidar, where lands of many farmers, temples and other religious institutions have been allegedly listed as Waqf Board properties.

Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi, Harihara MLA BP Harish, former ministers Arvind Limbavali, Kumar Bangarappa, and former Union minister GM Siddeshwar visited Dharampur and Chatnalli villages in Bidar district and spoke to farmers and religious leaders whose lands have been allegedly listed as Waqf properties.

In Dharampur village, the farmers told the BJP leaders that their lands have been listed as properties of the Waqf Board in the 11th column of ‘pahanis’. They sought to know whether they would lose their lands to the board.

In Chatnalli too, farmers expressed similar views. They said in 2011, the 11th column of their ‘pahanis’ was blank. But ‘Waqf Board’ began appearing on their ‘pahanis’ a few weeks ago.