Congress misused power to mislead voters: BY Vijayendra

BENGALURU: Local issues and the State Government’s influence played a major role in the recent bypolls, and BJP orkers need not be disheartened by the results, state BJP president BY Vijayendra has said.

In an open letter to the party workers after BJP’s setback in the bypolls, Vijayendra said that under Siddaramaiah’s leadership, the Congress had won bypolls in Gundlupet and Nanjangud in 2017 but lost the assembly polls in 2018. The by-poll win will not help the CM to cover up the corruption in the government, Vijayendra said.

He said that, as expected, the Ruling party misused power to mislead voters. Karnataka’s image has taken a beating as the Siddaramaiah government, which has been in power in the state for the past one-and-a-half years, is involved in many scams, and development works have come to a standstill, he said. For the first time in the country, funds meant for the welfare of people from the scheduled tribes were looted, land belonging to farmers and mutts was claimed as Waqf properties and BPL cards of poor families were cancelled, he alleged.

“Why did they (the chief minister family) return 14 MUDA sites if they had not committed any irregularities? That question is relevant even today.

Till the issue reaches a logical end as per the law, the CM and the ministers do not have any right to talk about honesty and morality,” he said. The BJP state president accused the government of misusing the power by releasing the money to the beneficiaries under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme just a day before the November 13 bypoll.