Give tribals basic facilities, property deeds: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed the chief secretary, forest officials and other agencies to ensure that tribals living around forest fringes are given proper basic facilities, infrastructure and property sale deeds.

Holding a review meeting with Environment and Ecology Minister Eshwar B Khandre and other officials, he said steps should be taken to give proper housing, drinking water, sanitation, road connectivity and electricity. He said district collectors should identify land on forest fringes for development. Steps should be taken under the Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation to sanction houses for the homeless, despite them having sites.

The CM noted that 2,963 families in Mysuru do not have sites; 1,222 families have sites, but do not have homes. In Chamarajanagar, 5,164 families have permanent houses. He also informed that 234 families do not have plots, and 2,761 families have plots but no houses. In Kodagu, 2,882 families have permanent houses. Also, 1,050 families no not have plots and 1,182 families do not have houses.

On electricity connections, the CM was apprised that in Mysuru division, there are 194 hamlets on forest fringes with electricity connections. Also of the 21 hamlets inside forests, three have been given electricity connection.

Siddaramaiah directed officials to ensure that technical hurdles are cleared and eligible people are given title deeds. He also took note that the forest department received 12,222 applications from individuals under the Forest Rights Act. So far, 4,856 rights have been distributed and 6,363 acres of land has been distributed.

He also took note that 1,626 applications have been received under the category of traditional forest dwellers. The department has handed over certificates to 531 applicants and over 104 acres. The department has also allotted 38,117 acres of land to 160 applicants under category of Forest Rights Act.