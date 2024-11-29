Karnataka RTCs’ provident fund dues touch Rs 2,792 crore, seek one-time relief

BENGALURU: All four state bus corporations -- KSRTC, BMTC, KKRTC and NWKRTC -- have failed to remit employees’ Provident Fund (PF) contributions, which amount to a whopping Rs 2,792 crore.

The bus corporations, which are in a financial crisis, have failed to remit PF for the past several months and have now written to the state government to provide one-time relief and clear pending dues.

As per the Employees’ Provident Funds and Miscellaneous Provisions Act of 1952, PF facility is provided to employees. According to it, bus corporations have to deduct 12 per cent of an employee’s basic salary and dearness allowance for the PF. Along with this, employers have to deposit an equivalent amount to the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). If these contributions are not remitted on time to EPFO, an interest penalty of 12 per cent per annum has to be paid, as per Section 7Q of the Act.