CM Siddaramaiah, others created false records, says Activist Snehamayi

MYSURU: Activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is also a complainant in the MUDA case, has lodged a formal complaint with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), urging the agency to investigate Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations of misuse of power and illegal allotment of MUDA sites in favour of his wife Parvathy.

The 16-page complaint, a copy of which is available with The New Indian Express, highlights a purported Rs 55.8 crore gain by Siddaramaiah’s family through questionable means.

Krishna has accused that there are ingredients of money laundering by Siddaramaiah and his family members and has requested the officials to take note of his complaint, take cognisance of offenses of money laundering, and investigate the matter.

Speaking to TNIE, Krishna said that he had sent a complaint on email in the past and now he has formally lodged a complaint which has been acknowledged by the ED. “My intention is to bring to light the irregularities in MUDA’s site allotment process since 2015, where deserving beneficiaries were denied their plots, and a comprehensive probe into these affairs,” he added.

In his complaint, Krishna has also accused that the CM, along with other persons, by hatching a criminal conspiracy and altering public documents, created false records and used false and fabricated documents as genuine before the authorities concerned to grab MUDA land.