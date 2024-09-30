ED registers case information report against Siddaramaiah in MUDA case

BENGALURU: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy and others in the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 at its Bengaluru zonal office.

Sources on condition of anonymity said that the ECIR has been registered based on the FIR registered by the Karnataka Lokayukta last weekend against Siddaramaiah, his wife Parvathy BM, his brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and a former landowner - Devaraju.

Swamy had purchased the land from Swamy and gifted it to Parvathy. The charges range from corruption, cheating to forgery in connection with the allotment of 14 MUDA housing sites to Parvathy in 2021.

The FIR has invoked various sections of the earlier criminal code - the Indian Penal Code (IPC) - such as 120B (criminal conspiracy), 166 (public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 403 (dishonest misappropriation of property), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 426 (mischief), 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 340 (wrongful confinement) and 351 (assault).