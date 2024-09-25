Special Court orders Lokayukta probe against Karnataka CM in MUDA Case

BENGALURU: The Special Court to try cases against sitting and former MPs/MLAs in the city, on Wednesday, directed the Lokayukta police to investigate the allegations against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the illegal allotment of 14 compensatory sites to his wife Parvathy B M by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and submit a report in three months.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat passed the order after hearing the arguments on the complaint filed by Snehamayi Krishna seeking directions to conduct the probe against the alleged role of Siddaramaiah in the allotment of sites.

The order came a day after Siddaramaiah lost his legal battle before the Karnataka High Court against the approval given by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against him.

Justice M Nagaprasanna, Judge of the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the approval given by the governor under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act in response to the complaints filed by social workers Snehamayi Krishna, TJ Abraham and advocate Pradeep Kumar S P.