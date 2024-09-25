HC green flags Governor's approval for probe against CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: In a major setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday upheld the approval given by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot to conduct an investigation against him in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case.

The court upheld the governor’s approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act on August 16 to investigate the allegations against Siddaramaiah. Justice M Nagaprasanna pronounced the verdict, dismissing the petition filed by the CM against the Governor’s approval in connection with the sites allotted to his wife Parvathy BM by MUDA, citing lack of merit. The case pertains to allotment of 14 sites worth Rs 56 crore to the chief minister’s wife in the upscale Viajayanagar 3rd Stage in Mysuru for the land relinquished at Kesare village, which was outside Mysuru city limits.

The court specially noted that Siddaramaiah’s son, MLA Dr S Yathindra, had participated in a meeting where a resolution was passed in 2020 to allot 14 sites to his mother on compensatory basis; but the resolution was withdrawn citing its illegality. And yet the 14 sites had remained with her. “What happens to the 14 sites which were granted to CM’s wife on the basis of illegal resolution is a matter of investigation to unearth how and why the rule was bent in favour of CM’s wife. If this does not require investigation, the court fails to understand what other case can merit investigation, as the beneficiary is the wife of the CM and the benefit is by leaps and bounds, a windfall,” the court said.

The High Court said the facts narrated in the complaints before the governor seeking an approval for a probe into the case “undoubtedly require investigation against him (Siddaramaiah)”.

The court said Siddaramaiah was “behind the smoke screen” for every benefit that has flown to his wife in terms of the sites allotted to her.

CM’s family obtained undue advantage, says HC

“The Gubernatorial order nowhere suffers from want of application of mind. It is not a case of not even a semblance of application of mind, by the governor, but abundance of application of mind,” the court said, adding that it was not going to look into sanction granted under Section 218 of Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) at this juncture because the crime is yet to be registered and investigation yet to take place.