‘It is a conspiracy’: CM Siddaramaiah's colleagues back him to the hilt

BENGALURU: Undeterred by the Karnataka High Court dismissing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s approval for an investigation in the MUDA site scam, the state Congress backed him to the hilt to continue as CM. Party sources, however, said they are not sure if they will continue to support him if an FIR is registered as part of the probe.

“The high command is not prepared for any change of guard at this juncture as it would impact the party image,” a Congress leader said.

Several Congress leaders, including Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, claimed that the MUDA episode was a BJP-JDS conspiracy to destabilise the Congress government. “The entire Congress from Delhi to the village level and the State Government will support Siddaramaiah. Our CM has done nothing wrong, and will come out clean,” Shivakumar, who is also state Congress chief, said. “The same way the BJP hatched a conspiracy against me, registered a case and put me in jail, they are also plotting against our CM,” he said, adding that the saffron party is misusing the governor’s office.

Law Minister HK Patil said there is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning. “It is a great disappointment for BJP as the High Court has ordered an inquiry into the MUDA case and not prosecution. There is no question of Siddaramaiah resigning,” Patil added.

RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge in Delhi said that if BJP has the governor, CBI, IT Department, ED, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with it, Congress has Dr BR Ambedkar’s Constitution. “It is part of BJP’s SOP in which they succeeded in several states, including Delhi, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Assam, and destabilised elected governments,” he said, adding that Congress, besides approaching the Supreme Court, will also go to the people’s court for justice.