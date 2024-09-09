BJP will regret its stand on MUDA matter, says Industries Minister MB Patil

VIJAYAPURA: Industries Minister MB Patil has firmly supported Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, dismissing any claims of the latter’s involvement in the MUDA scam.

Speaking in Mamdapur village here on Sunday, Patil expressed confidence that the court would rule in Siddaramaiah’s favour, ensuring justice.

He also criticised the BJP, stating that the party would eventually regret its stance on the matter. “Siddaramaiah will continue as chief minister, and we are all united behind him,” said Patil, adding that the Congress top brass, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi, fully support Siddaramaiah’s leadership.

In response to ongoing rumours about a leadership change, Patil reiterated that the chief minister’s position is not vacant, dismissing any speculation about potential successors.

“Be it Satish Jarkiholi, MB Patil, or anyone else, the CM chair is not vacant,” he said, addressing claims that MLA Lakshman Savadi had backed Satish for the post.

Patil also clarified recent discussions surrounding his visit to Delhi, explaining that his trip was intended to meet Union ministers and had no political undertones. “Is there a problem with going to Delhi? I went there to meet the Union ministers, and there is nothing wrong with that.”