MUDA case: Karnataka HC dismisses CM Siddaramaiah's plea challenging Governor's approval for probe

BENGALURU: In a setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka High Court dismissed his petition challenging the sanction granted by Governor Thawarchand Gehlot to prosecute him over alleged irregularities in the allotment of compensatory sites to his wife, Parvathy B. M., by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

On Tuesday, Justice M. Nagaprasanna delivered the verdict, upholding the governor's sanction issued on August 16.

The court observed that while the Governor typically acts according to the aid and advice of the cabinet, he can exercise independent judgment in exceptional circumstances. The court found no fault in the governor's decision to grant sanction for an investigation into the allegations, noting that the reasons for the decision were well-founded and demonstrated a thorough application of mind. The allegations against the petitioner’s family necessitated further investigation, the court said.