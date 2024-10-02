Lokayukta cops inspect land at Kesare

MYSURU: With the Karnataka High Court directing the Lokayukta to complete the investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case within three months, the Lokayukta police conducted a mahazar (spot inspection) of the 3 acre 16 guntas of land acquired by the Authority in Survey No. 464 in Devanoor Layout, Kesare village. Activist Snehamayi Krishna, who is one of the complainants in the case, was also present.

The team, led by SP Udesh, sought certain clarifications from revenue officials.

The survey department and MUDA officials surveyed the land, and the Lokayuka police prepared a sketch, taking note of the survey numbers and owners of the neighbouring land.

The Lokayukta police had served a notice to Snehamayi Krishna on Monday asking him to appear before them along with documents in support of his claims.

In his complaint to the ED, Krishna had accused Siddaramaiah, along with others, hatching a criminal conspiracy, altering public documents, creating false records and using false and fabricated documents as genuine before the authorities concerned to grab MUDA land.

Krishna further charged that by offering to surrender the 14 sites to MUDA, Siddaramaiah and his wife have accepted their mistake. He said that they should have surrendered the sites as soon as the issue was raised. “But it is unfortunate that they disputed the charges and even did not listen to their wellwishers,” he added.

Krishna said his agenda is not to get back just the 14 sites from the CM’s wife but to ensure that MUDA takes back the sites from hundreds of persons who have obtained them illegally.