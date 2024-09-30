MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife offers to return all 14 sites

MYSURU, BENGALURU: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah's wife Parvathy on Monday offered to surrender 14 sites allotted to her by the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA). In a letter to the MUDA commissioner, she said that the decision is her own. She asked the MUDA commissioner to take immediate measures to cancel the title deeds.

In her letter to the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) commissioner, which is undated, Parvathy requested the Authority to take swift action and take back all the sites as soon as possible.

In her emotional letter, she wrote, “I have never sought wealth, property, or riches. I have lived carefully, ensuring that no stain touches my husband’s political career due to my actions.”

Parvathy mentioned that she had not discussed her decision with her husband, her son -- Dr Yathindra, who is an MLC, or other family members. “This is a decision I made after consulting my conscience. The day the allegations surfaced, I had made up my mind to return the plots. However, some well-wishers advised me to reconsider as they believed these accusations were politically motivated. But my decision remains unwavering,” she stated.